On Saturday afternoon, when Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers walk out at Ewood Park, memories for some in the away end will go back to their epic meeting back in 1993. The two sides went toe-to-toe in the FA Cup quarter-final that year, with the game going all the way to a classic penalty shootout.
United progressed on a memorable evening at Bramall Lane to set up a semi-final clash with city rivals Wednesday. After the two sides had drawn 2-2 after extra time, Dave Bassett’s boys went through 5-3 on penalties on March 16, 1993. But what happened to United’s side from that game? Ahead of this weekend’s latest meeting between the Blades and Rovers, we took a trip down memory lane…
1. Alan Kellly
The Republic of Ireland international represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching and left his job as Ireland's goalkeeping coach recently. Still involved at Everton Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Kevin Gage
Owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield and back in a hosting role at Bramall Lane on matchdays, he also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City during his playing career before returning to this region upon retirement Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Brian Gayle
Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001 and has since worked in engineering and landscape gardening Photo: MB/MC/SR
4. John Pemberton
Pemberton enjoyed successful playing spells at United, Crystal Palace and Leeds, playing in an FA Cup final for Palace and in Europe with Leeds. He later moved into coaching, returning to Bramall Lane for a spell with the club's youngsters, and was most recently in charge of Chesterfield Photo: Steve Ellis