Sheffield United’s coaching staff are attempting to prevent the club’s transfer embargo from causing further damage to their recruitment plans, with representatives acting upon Paul Heckintbottom’s behalf thought to be keeping Chelsea’s Silko Thomas abreast of events at Bramall Lane.

With Heckingbottom unable to add to his squad last month after United were found to be in breach of English Football League regulations, Blackburn Rovers attempted to exploit the situation by making a deadline day move for Rochdale’s Ethan Brierley who had spent last week training at the Randox Health Academy.

Although the move was subject to EFL approval, Rovers’ intervention will have come as a disappointment to Heckingbottom after prolonging the youngster’s stay in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silko Thomas of Chelsea has been on trial at Sheffield United: Warren Little/Getty Images

In order to try and stop the same thing from happening again, the 45-year-old is thought to have briefed Thomas on the predicament United have found themselves in the steps being taken to ensure the punishment is lifted. Although he will now be unable to leave Stamford Bridge until the market reopens Heckingbottom hopes that by maintaining contact United will put themselves in a strong position to win the race for Thomas’ services when his contract with Graham Potter’s side expires in June. Aged 18, a year Brierley’s junior, Thomas has also attracted interest from Southampton after travelling to United midway through last month. He returned to west London ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup draw with Wrexham, when it became clear United would be unable to register his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s employers have 30 days, starting from when the sanction was first imposed, to avoid being banned from recruiting for a further two windows. Despite maintaining they are confident of settling the debt which triggered the EFL’s punishment, some officials at United believe they can still avoid further censure, as outlined in the governing body’s rule book, should they fail to do so.

Second in the Championship table and 14 points ahead of sixth placed Rovers, United resume their push for promotion with a visit to Rotherham this weekend before hosting their fourth round replay with Phil Parkinson’s side. Rotherham are 20th, but bolstered the options at Matt Taylor’s disposal by making seven new signings during the January sales.