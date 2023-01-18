Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has identified game control and creativity as the qualities which will decide the outcome of his squad’s push for promotion.

Second in the Championship table and knowing that a win over Hull City on Friday night will move them 14 points clear of third, Heckingbottom is nevertheless challenging claims that Premier League status next season is already within United’s grasp.

Instead, having warned that matches in the competition are likely to become increasingly competitive over the coming months, irregardless of a team’s ranking, Heckingbottom is urging every player he selects to ensure the club achieves two key objectives: Improving its spread of goals and assists and, just as importantly, dictating the rhythm and tempo of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want that goal involvement from everyone,” he said. “That’s with the ball and also without the ball too. Everyone here is being challenged to create and score goals.”

Heckingbottom’s call for United to become less reliant on their forward players comes amid concerns that Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie could both miss tomorrow’s meeting with the visitors from East Yorkshire. Ndiaye, who scored for the 10th time since August when Stoke City were beaten at Bramall Lane last weekend, later limped out of the contest with an as yet unspecified injury. McBurnie has hit the target on nine occasions but is battling to recover from the ankle complaint which complicated his rehabilitation following hernia surgery in November. Together, the two men are responsible for nearly 40 percent of the goals United have claimed in all competitions so far this term, with Ndiaye directly involved in more than a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing-back Jayden Bogle has answered Heckingbottom’s call by netting three times in his last two outings while centre-half John Egan recently acknowledged he wants to become a threat at “both ends of the pitch” following strikes against Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United moved 11 points clear of third place after beating Stoke City last weekend: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Oliver Norwood is United’s second highest assist-maker, behind Ndiaye who was re-examined by medical staff when preparations for the clash with Hull began in earnest on Monday. Given Heckingbottom’s desire to lessen United’s reliance upon Ndiaye and Norwood, Max Lowe’s return to action could be particularly timely. The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with a side-strain soon after making his comeback from a hamstring complaint suffered during September’s victory at the MKM Stadium, has collected four assists. That is more than Sander Berge, who stands on three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing United lose their grip on the clash with Stoke, who at one stage appeared set to grab an equaliser after Nick Powell had replied to efforts from Ndiaye and Bogle, Heckingbottom is also demanding they maintain concentration levels when out of possession. Bogle later scored his second of the game to seal a 3-1 success. However, with 38 percent of the goals United concede coming between the 41st and 60th minutes of their fixtures, Heckingbottom is also looking to address this pinch point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is being challenged to do their job without the ball too,” he said. “If we have control without the ball, when we’re not in possession of it, then it allows us to see games out.”

Sheffield United could be without both Oli McBurnie (left) and Iliman ndiaye (right) against Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad