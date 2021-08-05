“Sheffield United are close to a new addition… and the former Leeds man would be a really good signing…”

The Blades are looking to tie up a deal for Ronaldo Vieira, the former Leeds United man plying his trade with Sampdoria in Italy, and Jokanović today admitted he is interested in Ben Davies of Liverpool.

And the pursuit of Vieira makes a lot of sense, according to one of The Star’s Blades writers, James Shield.

“He’s a player who needs a fresh start because things haven’t gone as well as he’d have liked in Italy,” James, speaking on The Star’s latest Blades podcast, said.

“And I think he’d be really good as that pivot at the back of the midfield, and I wonder if that’s where they’re looking to play him.

“But this was always going to be a slow summer and United are putting an understandable accent on loan deals.

“There will be some permanents but they’re looking at loans as well, and because of the Euros and the fact the market is so slow in the Premier League as well, I think few managers will be willing to let players out at the minute.”

Ronaldo Vieira in action for Hellas Verona last season (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Danny Hall, the other half of The Star’s Blades team, was asked about his key men ahead of the new season and singled out striker Lys Mousset, who has scored three goals in his two pre-season games to put himself in pole position to start against Lee Bowyer’s City.

“He could be a world-beater but the emphasis is on could,” Danny said, “and a lot of things have to change for that to happen. But if he gets it right this season, his career could go anywhere.

“That’s down to Lys. Someone should maybe sit down with him and ask, in five years, where do you want to be?

“He could be Premier League or third tier in France.

"Ultimately it’s down to him. He’s had so many chances because the upside is worth the risk with him, but that only lasts so long and there has to be a point where he decides which way to go.”