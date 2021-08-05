Sharp and McBurnie missed both of United’s pre-season games as they recovered from injuries that curtailed their 2020/21 campaign, while Stevens missed the Republic of Ireland’s summer internationals with an issue of his own.

All three men travelled to Spain for United’s warm-weather training camp, but went for a bike ride with some of the Blades’ backroom staff while their teammates played their opening pre-season friendly against Europa Point last month.

“Enda is not working with the team,” Jokanović confirmed, “and the other two [Sharp and McBurnie] started a few days ago.

“So there is a possibility they will be part of the squad for the Birmingham game.”

Ben Osborn is expected to start at left-back in Stevens’ absence.