Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic issues an injury update over Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and Enda Stevens ahead of Birmingham City clash

Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie may be involved in the Sheffield United squad which faces Birmingham City this weekend, Slavisa Jokanović has revealed – but the season opener will come too soon for defender Enda Stevens.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:11 pm

Sharp and McBurnie missed both of United’s pre-season games as they recovered from injuries that curtailed their 2020/21 campaign, while Stevens missed the Republic of Ireland’s summer internationals with an issue of his own.

All three men travelled to Spain for United’s warm-weather training camp, but went for a bike ride with some of the Blades’ backroom staff while their teammates played their opening pre-season friendly against Europa Point last month.

Jokanovic doesn't expect Berge, Ramsdale to be lured away ahead of season opener

“Enda is not working with the team,” Jokanović confirmed, “and the other two [Sharp and McBurnie] started a few days ago.

“So there is a possibility they will be part of the squad for the Birmingham game.”

Ben Osborn is expected to start at left-back in Stevens’ absence.

Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie in training with Sheffield United ahead of the new season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
