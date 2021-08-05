Slavisa Jokanovic doesn't expect Sander Berge, Aaron Ramsdale to be lured away ahead of season opener against Birmingham City
Slavisa Jokanović expects Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale to be part of the Blades squad which kicks off the season against Birmingham City this weekend – and hopes they will stay longer-term, too.
The duo have been constantly linked with moves away from Bramall Lane following relegation last summer, with Arsenal amongst the clubs to have an interest in both men.
The likes of Napoli and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in Berge, but both men remain at Bramall Lane ahead of Saturday evening’s season opener.
And Jokanović, speaking at his first pre-match press conference as United manager this afternoon, admitted: “I will be really surprised if these two guys don’t start against Birmingham.
“There’s a long time in the window ahead of us and I hope the guys will stay with us because they are important players in my squad. I am thinking about them as part of my squad and that’s it.
“There is the possibility [that they may leave] of course, they are good and expensive players, but in this moment I am not thinking of working without them.”
Jokanović is still to make his first signing as United boss, but is confident of a breakthrough in the transfer market soon.
“I am happy with the players I am working with but like all the coaches around the world, we need some support and some improvement,” he added.
“The club showed me their ambition to improve the squad and I am in the same direction. I hope that in the days ahead of us we will make it even stronger with some fresh blood in the squad.”