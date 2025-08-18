Ben Mee has already made future plans clear after “poor season” amid Sheffield United transfer move

Ben Mee is convinced that he still has a lot to offer his next club as he looks to make up for “a poor season” last term at Brentford. The 35-year-old centre-half has been invited to train with Sheffield United, as we revealed earlier today, as he looks to make his next move.

The former England U21 international helped Burnley to the Championship title 10 years ago but became a free agent earlier this summer when his contract at Brentford expired. He played 11 times for the Bees last term, seven in the Premier League, before following boss Thomas Frank out of the exit door.

Links with United’s city rivals Wednesday, themselves in desperate need of bodies, came to nothing, with Mee admitting on BBC Radio 5 Live that he was unsure where they came from. But he may get the chance to resurrect his career in the Steel City after all, with the Blades looking to bolster their defence.

Mee would also offer some valuable experience to a squad lacking in that department after a glut of recent departures. The back four for their opening-day 4-1 defeat to Bristol City - Femi Seriki, Tyler Bindon, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Harrison Burrows - had an average age of 23, with a combined 180 appearances at Championship level on their CVs.

“That hunger for me and that motivation is very much still there, to play on and to do well and keep growing as well,” admitted Mee, speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month. “Maybe not in the ways that I have done previously but in other ways as well within a team. I want to carry on as high as I can really, whether it be Premier League or Championship or wherever.

“That motivation certainly is still there. I had a poor season last year, on the bench most of the season. I wasn’t used to that and I didn’t enjoy it at all. So I want to go and play and yeah, I really want to get myself into a side where I enjoy it. I’ve got a lot to give. I really want to go and play somewhere and do well for a team.”

Mee has more than 400 senior appearances on a CV that also included a loan spell at Leicester City after coming through the academy at Manchester City. “I think I’ve got a lot of experience, whether that’s in a tight, bottom-of-the league battle or even going for promotion for a team,” he added.

“So there’s experience there. I’m feeling great. I’ve been doing a lot over the summer. You have to, I think, at this age. I don’t think you can really stop So throughout the the end of the season I’ve just been carrying on really.”

Mee’s last Brentford appearance came as an 85th-minute substitute in a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on March 15, but he has been working by himself throughout the summer to keep himself in a good enough position for when the call came from his next club.

“I’ve not had a break,” he admitted. “I didn’t feel like I earned one last year. I didn’t play much, so I didn’t want to have a break. I didn’t feel like I’d done enough to warrant a break.

“So I’ve done a lot throughout the summer and I’m just carrying it on really, that momentum. Keeping the body good. At this age, you need to do that but I’m feeling really good and definitely got a couple more years I think.”