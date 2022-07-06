The former Malmo centre-half arrived at the club’s training base in Portugal today, after passing his medical at Bramall Lane earlier this week.

Ahmedhodzic becomes the third player to join Paul Heckingbottom’s squad during the summer transfer window, with Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle agreeing a loan move to South Yorkshire following goalkeeper Adam Davies’ decision to accept a new contract.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has joined Sheffield United: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images

United, who is understood to have cost in the region of £3m, said: “It feels amazing to complete this deal. It has been three hectic days, a lot of testing, and I’m glad it’s done.”

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who has also been capped by Sweden at international level, is tied to United until 2026.

“I don’t want to talk about how I will play,” he added. “I just want to get out there and show everyone.”

Providing Ahmedhodzic receives international clearance in time, he could make his debut during tomorrow night’s friendly against Casa Pia - the culmination of United’s trip to Lisbon.

Having turned professional with Nottingham Forest, Ahmedhodzic then joined Malmo before completing a temporary switch to Bordeaux last term.