Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals

Sheffield United face Preston North End away next Friday to kick-start the new Championship season. They are aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday host Plymouth Argyle next Sunday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...

Winger in-demand

According to The Athletic, Liverpool winger Bobby Clark is a wanted man in the second tier right now. Sheffield United have been mentioned as a potential suitor along with Leeds United, Norwich City and Coventry City, as well as Red Bull Salzburg.

Clark, who is 19-years-old, played for Birmingham City and Newcastle United before moving to Anfield in 2021. He has since made 14 first-team appearances for the Reds in all competitons and has scored once.

Hull City target goalkeeper

Hull City are interested in a move for Lille goalkeeper Vito Mannone, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The Tigers had the stopper on loan 12 years ago from Arsenal and he could now make a return to East Yorkshire.

Tim Walter’s side could see the 36-year-old as someone to compete with Ivor Pandur for their number one spot. They face Sheffield Wednesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup on 13th August at the MKM Stadium.

QPR target striker

The Mirror claim QPR are keen on a move for Fulham striker Kieron Bowie. Hibernian, Barnsley, Peterborough United, Wrexham and Wigan Athletic have also been linked.

Bowie has spent the past two years on loan at Northampton Town and scored 14 goals in 85 matches for the Cobblers. He is now back at Craven Cottage but his future is up in the air amid attention from elsewhere.

Summerville on West Ham move

Leeds have sold winger Crysencio Summerville to West Ham. The Dutchman has penned a five-year deal with the top flight outfit.

He scored 23 goals last term to help Daniel Farke’s side reach the play-off final. They were beaten at Wembley by Southampton though.

After signing for the Hammers, Summerville has said: “I’m very happy, and I can’t wait to get started. “It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge Club, with lots of ambition and great players, so I’m really excited to be here and to get going. “I always try to follow my heart, and I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible.

“There is so much history here, and the team have done so well in the Premier League and in Europe over recent years. I spoke to the Head Coach, and he convinced me that I could make an impact, and help achieve success in the new season. “I think I'm here to help write more history here, and I'd love to help West Ham get back into Europe. I want to contribute lots of goals and assists, and I'm so excited to meet my teammates and the fans, and get out there now.”