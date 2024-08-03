Sad news as former Sheffield Wednesday man is forced to retire at just 31

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Caolan Lavery, has been forced to retire from football at the age of just 31.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lavery joined the Owls academy in 2012 after spending time in the youth setup at Ipswich Town, but he had to wait until the 2013/14 campaign to get a real taste of regular first team football at Hillsborough – scoring four times in 18 Championship games that season.

During his time there spent time on loan with the likes of Southend United, Plymouth Argyle, Chesterfield and Portsmouth, and wasn’t able to really make a name for himself at S6 - then in 2016 he became one of a select few to have made the direct switch cross-city in Sheffield, joining Sheffield United after rejecting a new deal with the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After recently leaving Doncaster Rovers it was thought that the forward would be on the lookout for the next step in his career, however he has confirmed that he’ll instead be calling it quits after advice from his surgeon.

Taking to social media he said, “Well, the time has come for me to hang up my boots. Due to the knee injury I sustained back in February 2023, my surgeon has advised me to cease playing professional football. I did everything in my power to try and get back to doing what I love.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there along the way. The good times and the bad have made me into the person I am today. Good luck to all the boys with their upcoming season and careers.”

Lavery played 39 times for the Owls in total, scoring six times, most notably finding the net against Leeds United in 2014 when he bagged a brace in a 6-0 drubbing at Hillsborough.