Will Osula closing in on Newcastle United transfer move as Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder breaks silence on move

Chris Wilder refused to speculate whether striker Will Osula has played his final game for Sheffield United, despite admitting that it is “quite difficult” to hang onto players who are targeted by Premier League clubs. The Danish youth international is closing in on a move to top-flight side Newcastle United this summer after the Magpies agreed to meet United’s asking price.

Losing another of the club’s promising young strikers, after the departure of Daniel Jebbison to Bournemouth earlier this summer, is another blow for United but boss Wilder will hope that the fee could at least help them push the button on some more incomings ahead of the season opener at Preston North End next week.

Osula did not manage to hit the target for United in league action but his pace and power made him a real threat at just 20 years old, and Newcastle see there is sufficient potential there to make a significant, eight-figure investment in the youngster, who missed United’s final pre-season friendly at Huddersfield Town last night.

But Wilder insisted that Osula would have reported for duty in West Yorkshire but for concussion protocols, after he was forced off with a bang to the head earlier in the summer at Chesterfield. Asked if Osula had played his final game for United, Wilder said: “There's been talk. Will's been out because of his concussion, so he would have been here had he not have had that concussion and he'd have been in Scotland [on United’s trip away last week]. But he had to go through the protocol.

“There’s been talk and a lot of noise and we have to wait and see on that one. We've talked about it before ... we are a club in a position that has to be careful that we don't stifle opportunities for young players to go to Premier League clubs and if there is interest, whether a year left like Jayden [Bogle, who was sold to Leeds] or longer on their contracts, we make sure we get the best possible price.

“It's quite difficult to hold onto players now when Premier League clubs come knocking, I had it at Middlesbrough when Bournemouth came knocking for Marcus Tavernier and unfortunately that attraction of the Premier League and the club is too difficult to turn down.”