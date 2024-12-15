It was a positive side on both sides of the Steel City divide as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday collected maximum points from their Championship fixtures on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls moved to within five points of the play-off places as they roared back from a goal down to secure a win at Oxford United. Greg Leigh fired the hosts in front just after the quarter-hour mark - but Danny Rohl’s men hit back in some style as an equaliser from Josh Windass and second-half strikes from Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama put Wednesday on their way to another win.

For United, overcoming Wayne Rooney’s struggling Plymouth Argyle and remaining at the top of the table was their main aim and they achieved it with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Gustavo Hamer and Keiffer Moore.