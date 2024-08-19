Sheffield United have four points on the board from their first two games of the new season. They were relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town.

The Blades are aiming for promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking under Chris Wilder. They drew 2-2 at home to QPR last time out.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they won 4-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle in their opening day clash. However, they were knocked back down to earth with their 4-0 away loss at Sunderland.