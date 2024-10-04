Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's position in Championship form table

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield United take on Luton Town at home as they look to keep their momentum going. They have adapted well to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League and are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight.

Chris Wilder’s side won 1-0 at home to Swansea City last time out. The Blades haven’t lost yet in the league this term.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they drew 0-0 away at Bristol City on Wednesday evening. They won 3-2 against West Brom last Saturday.

Here is a look at where the Blades and the Owls sit in the form table based on the last four games...

3 points

1. 24. QPR

3 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4 points

2. 23. Plymouth

4 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4 points

3. 22. Blackburn

4 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
4 points

4. 21. Oxford

4 points | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887