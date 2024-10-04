Sheffield United take on Luton Town at home as they look to keep their momentum going. They have adapted well to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League and are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight.

Chris Wilder’s side won 1-0 at home to Swansea City last time out. The Blades haven’t lost yet in the league this term.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they drew 0-0 away at Bristol City on Wednesday evening. They won 3-2 against West Brom last Saturday.