Injury boost for Sheffield United ahead of Luton Town clash as Chris Wilder drops selection decision

Skipper Jack Robinson will return to the Sheffield United matchday squad for tomorrow’s clash with Luton Town - but Chris Wilder will not split up the best central defensive partnership in the division to accommodate him. Robinson has not featured since August’s draw with QPR after a groin issue.

He has been working hard on his rehabilitation in the weeks since and has returned to training with his teammates ahead of the meeting with the Hatters, with the Blades looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new campaign after Wednesday night’s home win over Swansea City. “There’s good news on Robbo,” confirmed boss Wilder in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

“He’s back in the group so he’ll be in the squad tomorrow. It’s great to have him back from a mentality and experience point of view. We’ve talked about the average age of the squad coming down, the youthfulness and inexperience of the team. So to have Jack around the building and with the chance to step on the pitch if needed is great.

“I’m not playing games - is he going to start? No, but he'll be available and just having his voice and presence around will be a major boost.”

Wilder reported no major update in terms of Oliver Arblaster’s fitness, with the young midfielder missing the Blades’ last three games with an ankle issue. Tom Davies is also back in full-time training but will now undergo a mini pre-season campaign to get him back up to speed, having been earmarked for a major role this season.