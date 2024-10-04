Mark Robins admits Coventry City advantage over Sheffield Wednesday - star ruled out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is hoping to take advantage of a clear hand-up in this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Sky Blues ended Blackburn Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season in midweek with an impressive home 3-0 win on Tuesday evening, while Wednesday battled to a goalless draw at Bristol City a day later. Saturday’s clash will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena and with no away miles travelled, Robins sees an opportunity for his side to play with more freshness than their visitors.

Fancied by many as promotion contenders pre-season, Coventry have endured a slow start to the campaign and sit equal with the Owls on eight points from their eight outings. Robins has taken great solace from their Rovers win and believes it offers them plenty to work with heading into this weekend - not least because of an extra day’s rest and a week of no travel.

“It builds confidence obviously,” he said. “There are things that need working on because you don’t get things right all the time, but if we can use that as a platform then great. They did what was asked of them and what was needed to win a game so they should be ready for this weekend.

“Sheffield Wednesday played and had a trip to Bristol City the day after us and that can have an impact. We need to go in with the same intensity, whatever team I pick, and set about the job the way we’ve got to do against a really well organised and well drilled team.”

Lively wide man Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has been ruled out of the clash after sustaining a cut in his leg in the Blackburn game. The Japanese international scored both goals in Coventry’s 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture last season. Robins said: “He’s had about eight stitches in a gash in his thigh and what comes with that is you have to hope that he doesn’t get any complications or infections or things like that, but I am hoping that he will be fit for the Preston game.”