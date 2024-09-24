Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's position in Championship discipline table

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 24th Sep 2024, 19:30 BST

How disciplined have Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday been so far this season?

Sheffield United have adapted well to life back in the Championship. The Blades were relegated from the Premier League along with Burnley and Luton Town after finishing in the bottom three but are eyeing an immediate return to the top flight under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday haven’t won since the opening day and will be keen to return to winning ways sooner rather than later. Danny Rohl kept them up last term against the odds.

Here is a look at where the pair sit in the discipline table in the third tier so far in this campaign...

5 yellows

1. Middlesbrough

5 yellows | AFP via Getty Images

7 yellows

2. Hull

7 yellows | Getty Images

9 yellows

3. Oxford

9 yellows | Getty Images

10 yellows

4. Bristol City

10 yellows | Getty Images

