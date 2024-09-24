Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite, Lee Gregory, has wasted no time finding his feet following his Hillsborough exit.

The 36-year-old left the Owls over the summer as his Wednesday contract came to a close, news that came as no surprise after he was effectively frozen out at Hillsborough towards the end of his time there, but he left as a popular figure having played a huge role in the club’s promotion out of League One.

Gregory was unsurprisingly not short of options as he weighed up where to head for his next chapter but he quickly decided on re-joining Mansfield Town - where he played in the early stages of his career - to team up with Nigel Clough without having to up sticks from his home in Sheffield.

And it’s safe to say that he’s settled into his new environment pretty well... ‘Greggers’ is currently the top scorer in England’s third tier having scored five goals in his six league games with the Stags, and he’ll be hoping to try and keep up that sort of form as Clough’s outfit push for promotion this season.

Things got off to a great start on his league debut as he grabbed the winning goal against the Owls’ local rivals, Barnsley, in a 2-1 victory, but the pick of the bunch in terms of goals was his second in the win over Cambridge United.

Speaking to the BBC recently about how his time at Wednesday came to an end, Gregory said, "It was frustrating, but looking back at it now I had a great career at Sheffield Wednesday and loved it.

"The last six months just put a downer on it, but I'm out of that now and I'm looking forward. It's just one of those things that happens in football, you just have to dust yourself off and go again, and I'm happy to be here."

Another former Owl, meanwhile, is also chasing down this year’s Golden Boot in League One, with Jack Marriott - on four - just one goal behind Gregory at this point, after playing a huge role in Wrexham’s early march to the top of the table.