Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's kit prices compared to rivals Championship rivals Leeds United, Sunderland & more - gallery

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 20th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both released their respective kits for the 2024/25 season. The Blades have four points on the board from their opening two games.

They won 2-0 away at Preston North End on the opening day before drawing 2-2 at home to QPR last time out. They were relegated from the Premier League last term along with Burnley and Luton Town.

As for the Owls, they won 4-0 against Plymouth Argyle before losing 4-0 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in their latest outing. Here is a look at how much the price of a full kit for both Sheffield clubs compare to the rest of the league...

£78 (shirt: £46; shorts: £22; socks: £10) Thoughts: The introduction of the white strip on the front gives Boro a fresh look this season. They also have white on the bottom of their shorts.

£78 (shirt: £46; shorts: £22; socks: £10) Thoughts: The introduction of the white strip on the front gives Boro a fresh look this season. They also have white on the bottom of their shorts. | Getty Images

£87 (shirt: £50; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: The U's are sporting a smart yellow jersey for their first season back in the Championship. They are made by Macron.

£87 (shirt: £50; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: The U's are sporting a smart yellow jersey for their first season back in the Championship. They are made by Macron. | Getty Images

£88 (shirt: £55; shorts: £22; socks: £11) Thoughts: The addition of new pinstripes gives Pompey a more modern look. They have kept their traditional red socks.

£88 (shirt: £55; shorts: £22; socks: £11) Thoughts: The addition of new pinstripes gives Pompey a more modern look. They have kept their traditional red socks. | Getty Images

£89 (shirt: £52; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: Wayne Rooney's side are sporting a lighter shade of green to last season's. Their kit was darker last season.

£89 (shirt: £52; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: Wayne Rooney's side are sporting a lighter shade of green to last season's. Their kit was darker last season. | Getty Images

