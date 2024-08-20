Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both released their respective kits for the 2024/25 season. The Blades have four points on the board from their opening two games.

They won 2-0 away at Preston North End on the opening day before drawing 2-2 at home to QPR last time out. They were relegated from the Premier League last term along with Burnley and Luton Town.

As for the Owls, they won 4-0 against Plymouth Argyle before losing 4-0 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in their latest outing. Here is a look at how much the price of a full kit for both Sheffield clubs compare to the rest of the league...

24. Middlesbrough £78 (shirt: £46; shorts: £22; socks: £10) Thoughts: The introduction of the white strip on the front gives Boro a fresh look this season. They also have white on the bottom of their shorts.

23. Oxford £87 (shirt: £50; shorts: £25; socks: £12) Thoughts: The U's are sporting a smart yellow jersey for their first season back in the Championship. They are made by Macron.

22. Portsmouth £88 (shirt: £55; shorts: £22; socks: £11) Thoughts: The addition of new pinstripes gives Pompey a more modern look. They have kept their traditional red socks.