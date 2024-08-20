Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, is hoping that Mallik Wilks can help Rotherham ‘achieve their goals’ after his loan exit.

The 25-year-old completed his switch to the Millers last week as he joined them for the 2024/25 campaign, and he went on to make his debut for the club over the weekend as they drew 0-0 with Bristol Rovers. He’s likely to feature again this evening in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

It had become increasingly likely as preseason went on that Wilks may be set for a move this summer after an influx of summer signings left him largely absent from squads and game time limited, so it was no surprise to see him secure a deal away from S6 - with Rotherham a welcome home given the presence of familiar faces such as Cameron Dawson and Reece James.

Röhl had nothing but positive things to say about the attacker when asked about the thinking behind his exit, and said that he completely understands the player’s desire to play regular football.

“For Mallik it was difficult,” he explained. “Firstly I must say that I had a good meeting with him after last season, and he was very clear where he is in his position. And he came back very strong, worked very hard during the holidays, and got good body shape. He ran a lot and trained well, but all in all you see in our squad that we have changes in a big, big level - and it’s not easy to get minutes.

“I think for the players this is the most important key point, and when I take feedback from the players they’re enjoying it even if they don’t play much, and this is a good signal for a good environment. But of course players want to play and I understand this.

“I wish him all the best, I like Mallik, he’s a great person and was a great person in the changing room. Hopefully he can perform well at Rotherham and help them achieve their goals - then it’s a win/win for everybody.”

Wednesday are expected to offload more players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, with lots of interest being shown in a number of their squad members from various clubs across the country.