Sheffield United slipped out of the top flight earlier this year but are eyeing an immediate promotion this season under the guidance of Chris Wilder. The Blades are sat in 6th position in the table and are yet to lose in the league so far in this campaign.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they picked up a much needed 3-2 win at home to West Brom last time out. They are hoping that result can boost their confidence as they look to hit some form ahead of their upcoming games.