Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's average home attendance compared to Leeds United and Sunderland

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 15th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been in action this weekend

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are two of the best supported clubs outside of the Premier League. The Blades were relegated from the top flight last season after finishing in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town and are currently eyeing an immediate promotion under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

As for the Owls, they stayed up in the last campaign after head coach Danny Rohl worked wonders and they have been building on his good work this term.

Here is a look at how Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals…

11,300

1. 24. Oxford

11,300 | Getty Images

11,398

2. 23. Luton

11,398 | Getty Images

15,318

3. 22. QPR

15,318 | Getty Images

15,357

4. 21. Blackburn

15,357 | Getty Images

