Sheffield United and safe standing - What's your view?

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.

The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.

Clubs must apply to be part of the ‘early adopter’ programme by October 6, and if approved will be able to operate a licensed standing area from New Year’s Day until the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (left) ccelebrates with Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring their side's first goal of the game in front of the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The SGSA said the project would be independently evaluated, with all other areas of the stadia remaining all-seater.

Standing areas in what is now the Premier League and Championship were outlawed by legislation passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

The introduction of the licensed standing areas follows a commitment by the Government in its 2019 General Election manifesto, and it is a move which has cross-party support.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety.