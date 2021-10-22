Sheffield United and Barnsley suspend derby rivalries to support Weston Park cancer charity

Weston Park provides cancer support services, enables research and enhances treatment experiences for people affected by cancer across South Yorkshire and beyond, and the partnership between the Blades and the Reds was announced at a matchday-style press conference held at Weston Park’s Sheffield base.

The partnership will officially launch this weekend, when the Reds host the Blades at Oakwell on Sunday, and continue for the rest of the season, with campaigns, events and fundraising.

Billy Sharp, the Blades skipper, joined Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow and Darren Hayes, business development manager at Weston Park, to launch the partnership.

“The continued support of Barnsley FC and Sheffield United FC means so much to Weston Park Cancer Charity and the people we support,” Darren said.

“The Weston Park takeover days at Oakwell and Bramall Lane are always highlights on our busy events calendar, and the prospect of having fans back in the stadium for this special occasion makes us even more excited for the launch of this unique partnership.

“Sadly, one in two of us will face a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime. However, by working together we can support each other and our communities and improve outcomes for cancer patients across the region.”

United’s head of operations Dave McCarthy said: “We’ve been proud to support the work of Weston Park Cancer Charity for more than 27 years and look forward to teaming up with Barnsley Football Club to unite behind a fantastic charity.

"Players, management, staff and fans at both here at Bramall Lane and at Oakwell have all played a huge role in supporting Weston Park over the years, and we are delighted to launch this joint venture to support people affected by cancer.

“A cancer diagnosis can change everything – but by coming together to raise vital funds and awareness of this great charity, so can we."