Chris Basham admits to being frustrated by lack of game-time for Sheffield United this season

Basham, now United’s longest-serving player, has played a bit-part role this season after boss Slavisa Jokanović switched to a back four, but is arguably as popular as ever with the club’s supporters when he makes cameos off the bench.

His latest came in midweek when Jayden Bogle limped off against Millwall and speaking ahead of this Sunday’s South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley at Oakwell, Basham admitted: “I’m like any footballer – if they’re on the bench and are not frustrated, then they shouldn’t be a footballer.

“I’m backing my teammates and I want the best for them and my club. I’m sure the appearances will come back again, but I’m used to playing games and there’ll always be that frustration.

“But John [Egan] and Ben [Davies] have been outstanding and we’re playing four at the back, so it’s something I’ll have to get on with.”

United could be as low as 19th in the Championship table when they kick-off at Oakwell, if Preston and Birmingham both win tomorrow, after the midweek injury-time defeat to Millwall.

“We’ve shown good form in spurts, it’s just about consistency,” Basham added.

Chris Basham has played a bit-part role for Sheffield United this season: Paul Terry / Sportimage