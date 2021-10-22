Boost for Sheffield United ahead of Barnsley clash as boss declares key man available to play

Baldock’s return is especially timely for the Blades after Jayden Bogle, his rival full-back, limped off during the Blades’ defeat to Millwall in midweek. Jokanović did not elaborate on Bogle’s fitness during today’s section of his pre-match media call, but the availability of Baldock will ease that particular headache as the Serb and his staff look to deal with the absence of Morgan Gibbs-White after the Wolves loanee’s midweek red card.

“George Baldock is training with the team,” Jokanović said, “and is available for the selection at the weekend.”

There was no similarly positive news around the fitness of Sander Berge, however, with the Norwegian international missing the trip to Oakwell with a hamstring issue of his own.

The midfielder has not been seen since damaging the muscle in the warm-up ahead of the Blades’ clash at Hull and Jokanović hopes that Berge can return in 10 days – a similar timescale to the one the manager offered over Berge earlier this month.

“He’s still not working with us, he’s out,” Jokanović said.

Rhian Brewster (R) receives sone advice from Sheffield United teammate George Baldock: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I cannot give you any expectation but I am hoping in the next 10 days he can be with the team. I hope we will have him before the next international break.”