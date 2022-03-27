Speaking after watching the 36-year-old walk-out of the meeting with Barnsley seven days ago - within minutes, according to Paul Heckingbottom, of “feeling something” at the back of his leg - the United manager admitted Sharp had immediately been “booked in for a scan” at a nearby facility.

Medics hope the procedure, which is understood to have taken place on Thursday, will reveal the extent of the damage he suffered during the 2-0 win over Poya Asbaghi’s side. David McGoldrick, whose season has already been ended by a thigh complaint, accompanied his team mate on the trip as he also attempts to regain full fitness.

Sheffield United hope to see Billy Sharp back scoring goals again soon: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

With United entering the international break ranked fifth in the Championship table, Heckingbottom can ill-afford to lose his most influential performer for even one of their remaining eight games. They contest the first of those at the bet365 Stadium on April 2nd and, with only six points separating third placed Luton Town from Millwall in 10th, the battle for play-off qualification remains delicately poised.

Sharp has scored 14 times in the competition since August, created 25 chances and claimed seven assists.

Heckingbottom, who signed Croatia international Filip Uremovic on Thursday to help bolster a defence which has been badly affected by injuries of late, hopes the centre-forward’s quick thinking means he will avoid a lengthy spell on the sidelines, admitting: “He signalled as soon as he felt it. He was feeling something and let us know straight away, which was the right thing to do.”

Sharp, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, will now focus on attempting to recover in time for the meeting with City rather than negotiating a new deal. Although both he and Heckingbottom have confirmed they want to broker an extension, United’s hierarchy have yet to trigger a 12 month option within Sharp’s existing agreement. The fact Sharp recently met a board member for talks suggests fresh terms are being discussed.