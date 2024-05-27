Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United’s recruitment department is going to be very busy this summer after a huge chunk of their squad left at the end of the season

Sheffield United’s recruitment for next season is likely to see a number seasoned professionals come in to help bring experience to what - at least at this point - is a very young squad.

The departure of George Baldock, Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Ben Osborn leaves a huge hole at the Blades in terms of know-how, particularly in the Championship, with those five having notched up well over 2,000 senior appearances between them in their illustrious careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That level of experience is difficult to replace and it can’t be done by simply bringing in the brightest young talent. For that reason, there has been an admission that players pushing 30 are more likely to appear on the shortlists drawn up by United’s newly reformed recruitment team of Jamie Hoyland and Mikey Allen than has been the case in recent years.

Of course, loan moves from some of the Premier League’s top gun’s best starlets will also be high on the agenda but with the new team in some ways being built around United’s own talented players who have come through the ranks, like the hugely impressive Ollie Arblaster, a bit more character and understanding will be needed in the Blades ranks.

“I think it needs freshening up,” admitted boss Chris Wilder. “I think we all understand it. The transfer activity for the last couple of seasons suggests it does as well, but you can't be too critical in there because there's been a promotion in there. It definitely needs it from my point of view and the coaches' point of view and with my connection to the supporters, I think they're looking forward to it as well.