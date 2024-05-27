Sheffield United age profile on transfers won't focus on prospects - 2,000 apps worth of experience needs replaced
Sheffield United’s recruitment for next season is likely to see a number seasoned professionals come in to help bring experience to what - at least at this point - is a very young squad.
The departure of George Baldock, Chris Basham, Ollie Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Ben Osborn leaves a huge hole at the Blades in terms of know-how, particularly in the Championship, with those five having notched up well over 2,000 senior appearances between them in their illustrious careers.
That level of experience is difficult to replace and it can’t be done by simply bringing in the brightest young talent. For that reason, there has been an admission that players pushing 30 are more likely to appear on the shortlists drawn up by United’s newly reformed recruitment team of Jamie Hoyland and Mikey Allen than has been the case in recent years.
Of course, loan moves from some of the Premier League’s top gun’s best starlets will also be high on the agenda but with the new team in some ways being built around United’s own talented players who have come through the ranks, like the hugely impressive Ollie Arblaster, a bit more character and understanding will be needed in the Blades ranks.
“I think it needs freshening up,” admitted boss Chris Wilder. “I think we all understand it. The transfer activity for the last couple of seasons suggests it does as well, but you can't be too critical in there because there's been a promotion in there. It definitely needs it from my point of view and the coaches' point of view and with my connection to the supporters, I think they're looking forward to it as well.
“I think they're looking forward to seeing new players coming into the club. I think it needs a freshness and players who have something to prove. And that doesn't mean it's 21-year-olds, it might be 28, 29 and 30-year-olds as well, who come in.”
