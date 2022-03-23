Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United will be out of action this weekend after eight of their players were called up to international duty for the final break of the season.

Sander Berge will once again represent Norway as they take on Slovakia and Armenia, while Rhys Norrington-Davies and Adam Davies have both been called up to the Wales squad.

Elsewhere, John Egan and Conor Hourihane will represent Republic of Ireland in their friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

Wolves loanee, Morgan Gibbs-White, has received a call-up to the England Under-2s side, while Daniel Jebbison has been included in the Under-19s squad.

Finally, Hassan Ayari has been called up to the Tunisia Under-23s squad.

The Blades will return for their trip to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City next weekend.

1. Brighton join race for Nottingham Forest defender Brighton are the latest club to show interest in Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall. They joined West Ham and Everton in scouting the centre-back against Liverpool. (SussexLive)

2. Lilywhites ace could be tempted by Premier League move Preston North End star Alan Browne has said he would 'give up anything' to play in the Premier League. His comments have raised the possibility of a move away for the 27-year-old, who admitted time is running out for him to compete in the top flight. (Irish Examiner)

3. Swans keen to open talks with ex-Boro defender Cyrus Christie is out of contract in the summer following an enjoyable loan spell with Swansea City after not making a single appearance for Fulham in the first half of the campaign. Both the Swans and Christie are keen to open talks ahead of a potential permanent move to Wales. (Wales Online)

4. Tigers striker rejoins non-league club Hull City's McCauley Snelgrove has rejoined Northern Preier League East side Cleethorpes Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old initially joined the Owls in December. (We Are Hull City)