Sheffield United will look to continue their push for promotion tomorrow afternoon, when they take on Coventry City.

The Blades' resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom has seen the side storm up the table in recent month, and they head into tomorrow's clash against the Sky Blues sitting in fifth place.

However, given how tightly packed the top half of the table is, the pressure is on United to keep racking up the points, with a host of sides battling below them to break their way into the top six.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game, Heckingbottom gave his verdict on the opponents, who currently 11th in the table. He said: “It’ll be tough. I like them. I like how they play, with lots of energy and they play forward.

“Regardless of the results they’ve had, there’ll not be many games where they’ve not caused problems, because of their mentality. That’ll be the case on Saturday.”

Turning his attention to opposition manager Mark Robins, he added: “Bit by bit he’s built, steadied the ship and done good work on the pitch and also off it, through difficult times.

“With all the stakeholders who’ve been involved and taking the fans along with him. Season by season they’ve got better, and they’ve gone back to their ground too. He’ll be pleased with how it’s gone so far, but he won’t be satisfied and will still want more.”

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly anticipated action continues.

1. Parker hit with FA charge Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been accused of “abusive, and/or insulting, and/or improper language” in a charge from the Football Association. The incident in question occurred during a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Lions boss on transfer speculation Millwall look set to wait until the end of the season to make a decision over whether to launch a permanent move for star loanee Dan Ballard. Lions boss Gary Rowett has revealed he’s eager to keep him at the club, but has admitted they could well struggle to get the player back from Arsenal again. (News at Den) Photo Sales

3. Blues still want Simpson Birmingham City look set to reignite their pursuit of Rangers defender Jack Simpson. The club failed to get their man in January, but are said to still hold a keen interest in the ex-Bournemouth man. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. O’Connor in high demand Sheffield Wednesday are the latest side to be linked with a move for Bradford defender Paudie O’Connor, the ex-Leeds United man, who has also played for Blackpool on loan, was linked with a handful of Championship sides last summer. (The Star) Photo Sales