The Blades' resurgence under Paul Heckingbottom has seen the side storm up the table in recent month, and they head into tomorrow's clash against the Sky Blues sitting in fifth place.
However, given how tightly packed the top half of the table is, the pressure is on United to keep racking up the points, with a host of sides battling below them to break their way into the top six.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game, Heckingbottom gave his verdict on the opponents, who currently 11th in the table. He said: “It’ll be tough. I like them. I like how they play, with lots of energy and they play forward.
“Regardless of the results they’ve had, there’ll not be many games where they’ve not caused problems, because of their mentality. That’ll be the case on Saturday.”
Turning his attention to opposition manager Mark Robins, he added: “Bit by bit he’s built, steadied the ship and done good work on the pitch and also off it, through difficult times.
“With all the stakeholders who’ve been involved and taking the fans along with him. Season by season they’ve got better, and they’ve gone back to their ground too. He’ll be pleased with how it’s gone so far, but he won’t be satisfied and will still want more.”
