After winning promotion from League One last season, Robins’ side started the season brilliantly and although they have fallen away since then, they are still 11th in the table and harbour outside hopes of a late charge for the play-offs.

“It’ll be tough. I like them,” Heckingbottom said.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“I like how they play, with lots of energy and they play forward. Regardless of the results they’ve had, there’ll not be many games where they’ve not caused problems, because of their mentality. That’ll be the case on Saturday.”

On Robins, Heckingbottom added: “Bit by bit he’s built, steadied the ship and done good work on the pitch and also off it, through difficult times.

“With all the stakeholders who’ve been involved and taking the fans along with him.

“Season by season they’ve got better, and they’ve gone back to their ground too. He’ll be pleased with how it’s gone so far, but he won’t be satisfied and will still want more.”

The Blades beat play-off rivals Middlesbrough 4-1 in their last outing on Tuesday night, to move up to fifth in the Championship standings, while Coventry lost 1-0 to another top-six hopeful in Luton Town.

This weekend, West Brom host Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns while Luton welcome Queens Park Rangers to Kenilworth Road in another game between two sides with promotion aspirations.