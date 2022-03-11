Signed on loan from Brentford before January’s transfer deadline, Goode was expected to make his return to action against Mark Robins’ side after completing a three match ban.

Although he is now eligible for selection - the suspension was imposed following his sending-off during last month’s victory over Blackburn Rovers - Goode’s involvement at the Coventry Building Society Arena has been thrown into doubt after he began complaining of discomfort in a knee.

“It happened during training,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Not because of training, during it.

“There’s a swelling on the joint and we’ll have to continue taking a look at it. He’s been out on the grass and doing some work. He’s available. But obviously this is something we are going to have to look at and keep an eye on.”

With Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle already facing long spells in the treatment room - the latter will definitely not complete again this term - Goode’s predicament places even more pressure on United’s injury plagued defence at critical stage of the campaign. Fifth in the table following Tuesday’s win over fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough, United recruited Goode to provide much-needed cover at the back with George Baldock also struggling for fitness of late.

“It’s Charlie’s cartilage and he can feel it,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s something we’ll have to look into, but he’s desperate to get involved.”

Charlie Goode is on loan at Sheffield United from Brentford: Simon Bellis / Sportimage