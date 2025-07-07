Sheff Utd handed Gustavo Hamer warning as Portsmouth midfielder move talk denied

The latest transfer talk from Sheffield United and their Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes Sheffield United are facing a major battle to retain the services of one of their key players this summer.

The Blades are heading into their first season under new head coach Ruben Selles looking to bounce back from their Championship play-off final defeat against Sunderland and have moved quickly to secure a loan deal for Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Bindon and also landed Nigerian winger Ehije Ukaki. There have been departures with midfielder Vini Souza joining German club Wolfsburg and striker Rhian Brewster was released as his contract came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further incomings and outgoings are expected between now and the end of the summer transfer window and Hendrie believes there will be several clubs that will show an interest in Blades attacking midfielder Gustavo Hamer. The former Coventry City man moved to Bramall Lane in August 2023 and has scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists in 84 appearances in all competitions during that time.

However, Hendrie believes his performances will have attracted attention from elsewhere amid speculation linking the former Netherlands youth international with a move to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

He told Football League World: "I just think he's shown consistency, and he's been one of the key players for some time at Sheffield United. Playing in the Premier League is the ultimate for most players, and with Sheffield United not getting promoted [last season], you now have to look at the standouts such as Hamer, who would continue to be a standout in the Championship if he stays.

"That's the disappointment for Sheffield United. I think he goes. I know he's been linked with PSV, but it wouldn't surprise me if one of the bottom-end Premier League sides tried to sign him. He's shown good talent at both Sheffield United and Coventry, so it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he's out of the door in the summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey midfielder reports ‘wide of the mark’

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Portsmouth do not hold any interest in Hungary Under-21 international Mark Kosznovszky.

Despite reports suggesting the midfielder was on the Pompey wish-list for the remainder of the summer transfer window, The News have confirmed the speculation is ‘wide of the mark’. Football Insider had claimed the Fratton Park club had made an offer worth around £600,000 for Kosznovszky in a bid to fend off interest from second tier rivals Swansea City.

Pompey boss John Mousinho is believed to be keen to strengthen his midfield ranks and hand competition to current squad members Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell. Loan signings Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden have now returned to their parent clubs after their temporary spells on the south coast came to an end in May. Portsmouth have been linked with Danish midfielder Pelle Mattsson and are also said to be keen on Sunderland star Nectar Triantis, who is now back with the Premier League newcomers after impressing during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Hibs.

Your next Sheffield United read: Sheffield United consider international transfer move with rival Portsmouth, Swansea interest