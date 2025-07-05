Sheffield United have confirmed the departure of popular Blade, Vinicius Souza.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian’s departure comes as no surprise after the midfielder bid farewell to Unitedites this week, but now his move - reportedly worth £13m - has been confirmed by both clubs.

“United have agreed an undisclosed fee with Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg for the sale of Vinicius Souza,” United said on the club’s official website. “The Brazilian midfielder leaves S2 after two seasons in South Yorkshire, with the Blades making a profit on the fee the club paid to Lommel back in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Souza became a favourite during his time at the Lane and moves to Germany having amassed 76 appearances in all competitions during his time as a Blade, scoring one goal, at Luton Town in the Premier League in February 2024. His last action in a red and white striped shirt came in May's play-off final heartbreak against Sunderland at Wembley.”

“Carry you in my heart...”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the player himself said, “The time has come to say goodbye to this incredible club. Thank you to all the players, staff and the wonderful fans who have always been with us. I would like to express my gratitude and will always carry you in my heart. Thank you, Blades. I love you, Sheffield United!!!!”

The former Lommel man, who will wear the number five at his new club, told their website, “I’m really looking forward to the challenge in the Bundesliga and at VfL Wolfsburg. The talks with the management were positive from the get-go, and I get the feeling I can take the next step in my career here. I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and can hardly wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg’s sporting director, Sebastian Schindzielorz, said of Souza, “Vini brings a lot of experience from different leagues... We’ve followed his development at his various clubs over the years. We’re delighted he has now decided to join VfL Wolfsburg. We’re convinced Vini will strengthen our team with his way of playing football.”