The latest transfer updates for Sheffield United ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United are preparing to return to the Premier League next season but they are yet to open up their summer transfer window portfolio. They have parted ways with a handful of players but all have left either on loan or as free agents.

Billy Sharp is one man to depart from Bramall Lane after his most recent eight-year chapter with the club. The 37-year-old’s era with the Blades has finally come to an end and he has opened up about the situation, both on how he feels about moving on but also looking towards the next chapter in his career.

Championship clubs move in for Blades target

Sheffield United are keen on bringing Lewis O’Brien to the club this summer as they look to bolster their midfield options. However, the Blades are up against some stiff competition as ‘several’ undisclosed Championship teams have registered their interest in him, and want to bring him this summer, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon (via Football League World).

O’Brien spent the last few months out on loan with DC United and while an extension was requested by the MLS side, it was declined by Nottingham Forest. The midfielder has three years left on his deal with the Reds but it remains unclear how his future looks under Steve Cooper.

Billy Sharp’s next move

Sharp has admitted that he hopes ‘in the next couple of weeks’ a move will be in place and everyone will know his plan.

“I am hungry, I still love scoring goals, still love playing football and I want to do that for another club,” he told Sky Sports. “I have spoken to a lot of clubs over the summer, some things haven’t been quite right but some things do interest me.

