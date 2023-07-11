Sheffield United could turn to the free agent market this summer with a number of released Premier League players yet to find new clubs

A number of players released by Premier League clubs remain on the free agent market with the 2023-24 campaign set to kick off in a month’s time.

Reigning champions Manchester City start the defence of their title at newly-promoted Burnley with the Blades marking their return to the top flight with a home game against Crystal Palace on August 12.

Paul Heckingbottom has been given a small transfer budget to work with this summer and the free agent and loan market could prove fruitful hunting ground.

Of the forwards released by Premier League clubs at the end of the season, 11 are yet to make their next move, including ex-Blades striker Billy Sharp. He has revealed how Heckingbottom wanted to keep him at the club for another season but the club’s board was against the idea.

With Sharp still seeking his next move, here are the other forwards released by Premier League sides yet to sign a new deal elsewhere...

