Sheffield United are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window

Anis Ben Slimane is set to go undergo his Sheffield United medical on Monday as the Blades close in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Denmark.

Yesterday, reports from Scandinavia revealed the 22-year-old was removed from Jesper Sorensen’s Brøndby IF squad for thier pre-season friendlies against Swansea City, Crystal Palace and fellow Danish side B.93.

Further reports on Monday claimed he is set to undergo a medical with the Blades today, after a deal worth Kr20million (£2.3million) was agreed.

Brøndby are also said to have agreed a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the player, who played 121 times for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

The player was previously shown around United’s training ground and is a Tunisia international. He has been capped 29 times by his country, scoring four goals.

He will be the club’s first signing of the summer, with five players moving on from Bramall Lane after being released following the conclusion of their contracts.

Slimane predominantly plays as a central midfielder but has been deployed in deeper and higher roles on occassion. The player has been a long-term target of Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Star reported last month Heckingbottom had just £20m to spend on permanent signings this window, with the expected arrival of Slimane set to take up just a small portion of that budget.

It means the Blades are still likely to explore loan deals during this window, having enjoyed success in that market in recent seasons.

Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle have enjoyed impressive campaigns at Bramall Lane on temporary spells over the last two years.

