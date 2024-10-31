Sheffield United new boy’s wild journey to Bramall Lane via West Ham, Manchester City, serious illness, learning to run again ... and knitting

Jamal Baptiste may only turn 21 next month but he has already packed a lot of experience into his formative career, as he prepares to take its next step by signing for Sheffield United. The youngster, formerly of West Ham United and Manchester City, is set to put pen to paper on a deal at Bramall Lane after impressing on trial for the U21s.

Previously likened to the Ferdinand brothers by his former Hammers coach Carlton Cole, Baptiste left City in the summer in search of first-team football and spent time on trial with Portsmouth before arriving at United. He will initially join Gary McSheffrey’s development squad, with United’s good recent record of integrating young players into the first team likely to have played a part in the youngster’s decision.

An England international at U16, U17 and U19 levels, Baptiste has modelled his game on Virgil van Dijk and former Hammer Matt Upson and was previously described as “tall, strong and comfortable in possession” in his West Ham profile. He was the second-youngest player to ever appear for the Hammers’ U21 side, at 15, and played for their first-team, as a substitute in the FA Cup and a starter in the Europa League.

The setback before the comeback

But his journey has not been straightforward. Two years ago he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare and serious autoimmune condition which sees a person’s immune system attack the peripheral nerves. The illness is more common in males, and Baptiste was diagnosed with it after a bout of glandular fever. He had no idea he initially had it, but found training sessions at West Ham tougher than usual and felt like he was being “held back by a sack of sand” when he tried to run.

David Sullivan, the majority shareholder in West Ham, arranged for Baptiste to see his private doctor and the condition was diagnosed after tests. “The illness itself killed all of the good cells and germs in my body, so there was a lot of bacteria in my blood cells,” Baptiste said in an interview with The Athletic last year. “So for my body to function, I had to rest and let it repair. There was nothing I could take to quicken the process. It was just time and recovery — and that was hard.

“It’s the longest I’ve gone without playing football and I didn’t know when I’d be able to return. I was determined to recover and get back to where I was. I feel like people held such a high standard towards me that they disregard that I’ve never been injured before, or had other setbacks. I was struggling to deal with the situation but when I got help from the right people, I was relieved.”

Baptiste found the biggest obstacle presented by GBS was rhythm, having described the effect as like having pins and needles down the back of both his legs. He wasn’t able to hop on one leg and his running style changed, leading to a consultation with a professional sprint coach who taught him how to run again. There was also the mental effect of a first-ever prolonged absence from football, which led him to take up knitting for a period to try and occupy his mind.

‘Maybe I’m not as good as I was...’

“Guillain-Barre syndrome is one of the worst things you can experience as an athlete,” he added. “It’s not like you’ve broken your arm, or your leg where you have an expected timeframe to come back. With this, you don’t know how long it will be. When I first started feeling the way I did, I was told I need to get on with it and it was nothing serious. So at times, I even told myself there’s nothing wrong with me ... ‘maybe I’m not as good as I was.’ But going with my gut feeling has got me to a better place now.”

The move to City didn’t work out, with a loan spell at their sister club Lommel in between, and Baptiste turned out four times for Pompey in pre-season before moving on. He impressed Pompey fans on the south coast and boss John Mousinho was keen to extend his time at Fratton Park, while admitting at the time that Baptiste had other irons in the fire in terms of his future.

“Quite possibly he could come back, but I think Jamal has some other options,” Mousinho said in August, “so it’s about weighing all those up. I thought he did really well, well enough for us to still be interested, but there’s a lot of factors in play with that and potentially other clubs in terms of what we are looking at in that department.”

A fresh start with the ‘best yet to come’

For now, Baptiste will only be looking forward to a fresh start at Bramall Lane after a challenging period which has only ramped home how fortunate he is to play football for a living. “I think I’m misunderstood because of the way I am as a person, but that’s just life I guess,” he added in last year’s interview. “People sometimes think I don’t care about my career but I keep myself to myself. I hope this will teach people to be more understanding — you never know what someone is going through.

“The biggest fear was not knowing if I would play again. I won’t take football for granted moving forward. My first game back was a big relief. Playing academy football from 15 to 19 is a long time. I’m ready for first-team football and to take the next step. I loved having the opportunity to play for West Ham; I’m a local lad and the club will always have a place in my heart. But I’m ready for the next step in my career and I feel like the best is yet to come.”