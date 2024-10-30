“I feel right at home now, like I’ve been here for years. Everyone has been great with me.”

Tyrese Campbell admits he feels “right at home” at Sheffield United after scoring what he hopes will be the first of many goals in a red and white shirt. The former Stoke City man got off the mark for the Blades against his former club on Saturday, as the Blades returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

Campbell’s presence in the starting XI, for only the second time since his arrival at Bramall Lane earlier this summer after a tough period including the death of his father Kevin, seemed to reinvigorate fellow forward Kieffer Moore, who had earlier put United ahead before Campbell doubled the lead in the second half. Wilder may well shuffle his pack again this weekend at Blackburn Rovers, with Gus Hamer available again after suspension, but he is delighted to see Campbell open his account for the Blades.

“I’ve enjoyed it here since the moment I came in,” the 24-year-old admitted. “Everyone’s just been unbelievable with me. Players, staff, everyone. I feel right at home now, like I’ve been here for years. Everyone has been great with me, helped me settle in and ease into the group and the system. Anywhere I can play to help the team, I’m happy to do it.”

With Moore cemented as Wilder’s first-choice striker, the Welsh international impressing staff and teammates with his selfless approach for the benefit of the team, Campbell’s versatility offers him a welcome chance to fit into the starting XI elsewhere, either in a wide area to offer a bit more pace or just off the main striker. Hamer is expected to return to the starting XI at Ewood Park while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is starting to come into his own on the right flank, providing the assist for Campbell’s effort which sealed United’s fifth win on the bounce at Bramall Lane.

“For any team that wants to be at the top end of the league, the home form is massive,” Campbell added. “And that’s something that is important for us. The form shows that we’re doing well here, and we just want to keep that going.”