Sheffield United set to sign free agent former West Ham, Manchester City man likened to Rio Ferdinand

Sheffield United are set to snap up a former West Ham United starlet previously likened to Rio Ferdinand, after he impressed on trial at Bramall Lane in recent weeks. Jamal Baptiste, 20, was a free agent after leaving Manchester City in the summer and spent time with United’s Championship rivals Portsmouth before arriving at the Blades.

Baptiste has caught the eye in United’s U21 side and is set to sign a deal with the Blades, having courted interest from across the Championship after becoming a free agent in the summer. We understand he will initially join as a development player with Gary McSheffrey’s age-group side, who are top of their table and beat Crewe Alexandra 10-1 earlier this week.

Despite his tender years Baptiste does have some senior experience under his belt, after becoming the second-youngest ever player to play for West Ham’s U23 side at just 15 years old. He made his debut for the first team at 17, in a 4-0 win in the FA Cup over Doncaster Rovers, and played 90 minutes against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League before moving to City.

Carlton Cole, Baptiste’s former coach at West Ham, paid him the ultimate compliment on a podcast in 2020, touting the centre-half as the “next Rio Ferdinand.” He said: “There’s loads to be looking forward to at the moment, there are a lot of young English prospects coming through. Especially Jamal Baptiste, who I’m a massive fan of.

“He’s training with the first team at the moment so I think he’s definitely a massive prospect. He’s going to be the next Anton Ferdinand hopefully or the next Rio. So hopefully we can get these boys on the right track and help them transition into being a professional footballer full-time.”

Baptiste later revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome, an issue which causes muscle weakness. In an interview with The Athletic last year, Baptiste said: “There were times where I’d be at training and I’m falling asleep in the physio’s room, but I’ve had a long sleep the day before. People were thinking I was always going to bed late.

“I think that affected my timekeeping and occasionally turning up to training late. Maybe I should’ve dealt with that better by speaking to coaches or getting help earlier. I always hold myself accountable but there were times I’d wake up and think: ‘I’m not playing football. I’m not doing what I love. I don’t want to go training just to practically do nothing.’

“It’s the longest I’ve gone without playing football and I didn’t know when I’d be able to return. I was determined to recover and get back to where I was. I feel like people held such a high standard towards me that they disregard that I’ve never been injured before, or had other setbacks. I was struggling to deal with the situation but when I got help from the right people, I was relieved.”