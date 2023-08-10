Sheffield United are pleased with how defender Auston Trusty has settled into life at Bramall Lane following his recent move from Arsenal. The USA international made the move to Bramall Lane earlier this month, for a fee of around £5m.

His arrival ended Paul Heckingbottom's long search for a left sided centre-half that United owned for the long-term, rather than relying on loans, with the 24-year-old identified as a good target because of his athleticism and offensive prowess as well as defensive attributes.

He could be one of a number of debutants for United this weekend when they kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace, after following Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci and Benie Traore through the entrance door. United are also working on a deal for Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza to come in, after being left further short in midfield by Sander Berge's move to top-flight rivals Burnley.

In a summer of great upheaval, which started with news that long-serving players Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens were to be released before the departures of Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, United have worked hard to ensure that any new faces fit into the dressing room at Bramall Lane and don't threaten the culture that the club has worked so hard to protect in recent years.

And there are no concerns on that front over Trusty, whose personal values very much align with United's. The defender was well aware of O'Connell's achievements and standing at United, after inheriting his No.5 shirt, and the Blades will continue to impress their culture upon any new signings, this summer and beyond.

"Auston is an intelligent lad," Heckingbottom said. "When we spoke with him, and all the players, we show what we're about as a football club. Not just in how we want to play, but why we want to play this way and engage with the fans and be a positive team regardless, and then showing what qualities he's got that fit into that and what areas we can improve him in still.