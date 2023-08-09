Sheffield United have confirmed their fifth summer signing after Brazilian Vinicius Souza penned a long-term deal at Bramall Lane. As The Star revealed earlier this summer, the midfielder was a top target of the Blades and has signed until 2027.

Souza arrives from Belgian second-tier side Lommel after spending last season at Espanyol, impressing in their relegation campaign from La Liga. He said: “I’m very happy to be here, signing for the Blades. I want to say thank you to everyone for making this happen. The coach sent me messages of support, I’m very happy, it is my dream to play in the Premier League, I don’t care who I play against.”

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said that Souza chose United ahead of “other options” as his squad restructure continues ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane. “Vini is athletic, enjoys the defensive side of the game and likes to compete,” he said.

“We know we are getting a good player and he knows what role we want him to perform for us. He is someone we have known for a long time. We became aware of him the Christmas before last when I first saw him and we started discussing him. This summer is the first time our paths have aligned and we’ve been able to go for him.