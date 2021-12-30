Sander Berge sends message to Sheffield United supporters ahead of key period in promotion push

United have put themselves back in contention for a play-off push after recording four wins in their last four games, and can make up further ground on the top six with a positive result against fifth-placed Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on New Year’s Day.

As things stand, that game is not set to fall victim to Covid-19 in the same vein as United’s clashes against QPR, Preston and Hull City earlier this month, and the Blades are expected to play in front of their home fans for the first time since November 28’s victory over Bristol City.

And Berge, the Norwegian international, said: "We need to have Bramall Lane right behind us.

“It is a special, historic stadium and the atmosphere can be electric. We're very fortunate to have such tremendous backing both at home and away and it's down to us as players to give them plenty to shout about.”

Midfielder Berge, formerly United’s record signing when he arrived for £22m last January, has been eased back into action by new boss Paul Heckingbottom after damaging a hamstring earlier in the season.

He came off the bench at half-time in United’s victory away at table-topping Fulham last time out, showing glimpses of the ability that could make him a big asset in the second half of the season as United look to mount a promotion challenge – starting against Chris Wilder’s Boro.

Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge: David Klein / Sportimage

“It was a really tough game but a great win, and another confidence boost for the team,” Berge said of the Fulham win.

“We've been training well. We’ve been more aggressive in training and the session are intense.

“It’s going back to how we were successful previously, and I’m sure supporters would agree that performances have got drastically better.