Sheffield United Transfers: Boss holds talks with players expected to leave Bramall Lane in January

The former Barnsley and Leeds chief already suggested, shortly after inheriting the Bramall Lane job from Slavisa Jokanović, that the January window may see more ‘outs’ than ‘ins’ for the Blades, although he has placed a new central defender at the top of his new year wishlist.

Players including Oli Burke and Luke Freeman have struggled to force their way into the team since Heckingbottom took over, while Regan Slater may seek to explore other options if he finds his route to the United first-team continues to be blocked by others in front of him.

And Heckingbottom - whose side saw their home clash against Hull City, originally scheduled for this evening, called off yesterday after a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the City dressing room – admitted: “I have had discussions with players about their situation in the squad and in the club, and I want the players to be involved in those too.

“Players want to play so, if there are some who maybe know they are not going to play here, we'll work hard with them to get solutions for that.

“We have not got a lot of business to do, in terms of ins and outs. The players will be involved in it and I think you have got to be honest with them.

John Egan of Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom celebrate the win overf Fulham following the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage: David Klein / Sportimage

“If you are seeing someone down the pecking order in terms of the amount of game time, I think you have got to be open about that and have that conversation.

“There may be a player frustrated at not getting game time but you convince him that this is the place for him, that he has to push and get his chance.