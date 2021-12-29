Sheffield United Transfers: Boss holds talks with players expected to leave Bramall Lane in January
Paul Heckingbottom has already held discussions with some of the players expected to leave Sheffield United when the January transfer window opens, with the Blades boss insisting that honesty is the best policy when it comes to moving players on.
The former Barnsley and Leeds chief already suggested, shortly after inheriting the Bramall Lane job from Slavisa Jokanović, that the January window may see more ‘outs’ than ‘ins’ for the Blades, although he has placed a new central defender at the top of his new year wishlist.
Players including Oli Burke and Luke Freeman have struggled to force their way into the team since Heckingbottom took over, while Regan Slater may seek to explore other options if he finds his route to the United first-team continues to be blocked by others in front of him.
And Heckingbottom - whose side saw their home clash against Hull City, originally scheduled for this evening, called off yesterday after a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the City dressing room – admitted: “I have had discussions with players about their situation in the squad and in the club, and I want the players to be involved in those too.
“Players want to play so, if there are some who maybe know they are not going to play here, we'll work hard with them to get solutions for that.
“We have not got a lot of business to do, in terms of ins and outs. The players will be involved in it and I think you have got to be honest with them.
How Covid-19 will affect Blades' January plans after boss confirms vaccine plan
“If you are seeing someone down the pecking order in terms of the amount of game time, I think you have got to be open about that and have that conversation.
“There may be a player frustrated at not getting game time but you convince him that this is the place for him, that he has to push and get his chance.
“For me those conversations are part of the job and the more open and honest you are with players, the more you can make the right decision for both parties.”