Ryan Cresswell, who hails from Rotherham, began his career with the Blades before leaving in 2008 and going on to make almost 300 Football League appearances for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Northampton and his hometown club.

He joins the world’s oldest football club, who play in the eighth tier of English football, from Parkgate FC of the division below, where he had been working as a coach.

Gavin Smith and Kirk Jackson left Sheffield FC by mutual consent last month with the club currently fourth from bottom in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Coach Jamie Yates had been in charge on an interim basis and will be in the dugout for tonight’s fixture against Stockton Town.