Many Sheffield United fans have given up on promotion chances this season

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Blackburn was the Blades’ third defeat in their last five and left them seven points adrift of sixth place – the same distance from Hull City in twenty-second place.

Six things Sheffield United must to do repair the damage caused by Blackburn Rovers debacle

Despite a new manager and several new faces, the same problems persist at the Lane and supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with performances and results.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Untied are currently as close to the Championship relegation spots as the play-offs.

With United eighteenth in the division, the early season optimism of an immediate return to the top flight appears to have been drained from many fans.

“More chance of me winning the the EuroMillions and the Lottery in the same week,” said Shaun Hickey of their current chances.

Dave Scott added: “Not a prayer, we’re going the other way at the moment, although I think Slav will get it sorted just in time to avoid the drop.”

Paul Thomas warned: "The main aim at the moment is not to get involved in a relegation battle.”

Mark Bell was more optimistic, however.

He said: “If they can turn it around before Xmas, they will make the play offs. Very poor championship year. Only Bournemouth and Fulham in it."

Bournemouth and Fulham currently occupy first and second spot respectively with a six-point gap to West Brom in third.