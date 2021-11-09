The 21-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer since arriving at Bramall Lane on a season-long loan and has scored four goals in 11 games, which have all been starts.

That form has earned him a recall to the England Under-21s following a two-year exile.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White says he no longer wants to warm the bench at parent club Wolves and is ‘enjoying every minute’ playing regularly for Sheffield United. Photo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“As a young player all you want to do is play games,” said Gibbs-White, who has made 123 of his 151 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanders from the bench.

"When you don’t get games it’s frustrating, you get angry.

“At Wolves I wasn’t getting the game time I wanted so the recognition wasn’t there. Since I’ve been in Sheffield, it’s going well and I’m scoring goals and getting assists.

“It needs to happen this season and I want it to happen. I’m trying to concentrate on getting as many goals and assists as I can. The main thing is to help the team get back to where they were last season."

Many Sheffield United fans have given up on promotion chances this season

Gibbs-White was part of the Young Lions squad which failed to qualify from the group at Euro 2019 but missed out on selection for Euro 2021, where they were also eliminated early.

An injury-hit loan spell at Swansea and a stuttering Wolves career have seen the Under-17 World Cup-winner fall down the international pecking order before his Under-21 return under Lee Carsley.

He said: “I feel I’m at a stage in my career where I’m ready to play week in, week out. Going to Sheffield United was the right move because I didn’t want to be sat on the bench at a Premier League team. I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“It’s a privilege every time you get called up by England. I was smiling from ear to ear to be back with the England boys.”

Blades forward Rhian Brewster has also been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic on Thursday and Tuesday’s friendly against Georgia.