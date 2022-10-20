Sheffield United were beaten 1-0 away at Coventry City last night and have seen their form slump over recent weeks. The Blades are winless in their last five league games.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are enjoying themselves at the moment under new boss Matt Taylor. They have won their last two matches against Huddersfield Town and Stoke City. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding both clubs...

Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s Head of Academy Goalkeeping Tommy Lee has left for the same role at Manchester United, as per Training Ground Guru. The 36-year-old has made the switch to Old Trafford to replace Alan Fettis.

Lee joined the Blades in 2020 from Sheffield Wednesday but has now left for a new challenge in the Premier League. He made 454 appearances in his playing career with 373 coming for Chesterfield.

Rhys Norrington-Davies picked up a hamstring injury yesterday against the Sky Blues. As covered by The Star, the left-back will now be assessed to determine the extent of the damage. He is hoping to make the Wales squad for the World Cup this winter.

Rotherham United

Former Rotherham United player Danny Schofield has become the new manager of Doncaster Rovers. The League Two side have acted quick to replace Gary McSheffrey.