Sheffield United are currently 2nd in the Championship table behind Burnley. The Blades’ first game back after the World Cup break is against Huddersfield Town at home on 10th December.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, sit in 16th place and have Bristol City when they return. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Sheffield United

Sheffield United reportedly continue to monitor CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, as detailed in a report by Yorkshire Live. The 20-year-old is currently at the World Cup with Canada and has played in both of their games so far against Belgium and Croatia.

The Blades are one of a few clubs that have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. As per SussexWorld, the youngster is ‘keen’ to get some first-team experience under his belt ahead of the January transfer window.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are also said to be interested in Aberdeen prospect Lewis Pirie. However, he has Premier League clubs eyeing him with Wolves and Everton mentioned as suitors in a report by the Daily Record.

Rotherham United

Reporter Pete O’Rourke believes Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser will be attracting attention this winter. He has told Football League World: “I think Barlaser has proven at Rotherham that he’s a top operator and I’m sure there will be some clubs looking at him in the January transfer window to see if they could prize him away from Rotherham.

“But I think for Matt Taylor, who’s just recently taken over at Rotherham, will be hoping to keep hold of Barlaser and his other top performers to try and ensure that they secure survival. But when you’ve got someone like Barlaser, who’s come from Newcastle, got a really impressive CV and pedigree, it’s almost inevitable that he will attract interest and Rotherham, who maybe aren’t one of the richest or biggest clubs in the Championship.”

Former Millers man Gareth Evans has revealed why he dropped down to non-league to join Radcliffe earlier in this campaign. He had a tough experience at previous team Bradford City and has told The News: “I knew joining Bradford was a massive step down, this was League Two, and within a week or two of being there it was pretty clear we weren’t going to get any success. I didn’t actually regret my decision until the second year when Derek Adams took over, when I was treated appallingly for obvious reasons. We just didn’t like each other and that season fizzled out.

