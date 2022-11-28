Sheffield United discover FA Cup opponents as Blades head to the capital

It was at Anfield where the names were pulled out of the hat to set up the next set of fixtures, and the Blades will be heading down to the capital to take on the Lions at the New Den.

The third round of fixtures is set to take place on the weekend of January 7th, which means it will be sandwiched between the Blades’ trip to Queens Park Rangers and home game with Stoke City.

United were knocked out at this stage last season, but in the two campaigns before they reached the quarterfinals on both occasions – they’ll be hoping to at least put a little run together this time around, even though the main focus will remain on their league campaign.

It’s also been confirmed that the winners of their third round tie will pocket £105,000 from the competition’s prize fund, an amount not to be sniffed at even though it pales in comparison to the £2,000,000 on offer for whoever goes all the way and wins the tournament.